5th Battalion of Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry conferred with Lt Governor’s Unit Citation

Pertinently, the Fifth Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry has played a lead role on Republic Day for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022 in J&K.

"The Lt Governor cited the Battalion for its professional proficiency and commended the efforts of the Officers and Drill Instructors who have toiled hard to bring about very high level of synchronization and impressive marching standard of the participating contingents in the Republic day parades, " the statement said.