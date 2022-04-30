6 held with 30 kg ganja in Bahu Fort, Satwari

Jammu, Apr 29: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six persons with 30 kg of ganja in two police stations of Bahu Fort and Satwari.
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that different nakas were established by Police teams of Police Station Bahu Fort and Police Station Satwari led by SHO PS Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali and SHO PS Satwari Inspector Sameer Jeelani in their respective jurisdictions.
He further added that six suspects were rounded up in total and during search 30 kgs of ganja i.e 16 kgs of ganja by PS Bahu Fort and 14 kgs of Ganja by Police Station Satwari was recovered from them.
In this regard, two different cases were registered in PS Bahu Fort and PS Satwari and the accused were arrested during the course of investigation.
The accused arrested have been identified as Ganga Ram Basant, son of Mani Ram Basant, resident of Gram Kenvatapali, Bhuthabahra, Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, Rahim Chand Sahu son of Gopi Chand Sahu resident of Pisid, Baloda Bazar, Chattisgarh, Jai Prakash Sahu son of Ram Narayan Sahu resident of Pisid, Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh at present Roop Nagar Jammu, Sunjay Kumar son of Shiv Narayan resident of Chattisgarh, Rajesh Kumar son of Karam Singh resident of Chattisgarh, and Jai Shankar son of Vaid Ram resident of Chattisgarh.