6 held with 30 kg ganja in Bahu Fort, Satwari

Jammu, Apr 29: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six persons with 30 kg of ganja in two police stations of Bahu Fort and Satwari.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that different nakas were established by Police teams of Police Station Bahu Fort and Police Station Satwari led by SHO PS Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali and SHO PS Satwari Inspector Sameer Jeelani in their respective jurisdictions.