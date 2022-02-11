6 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu, Feb 11: Block Development Officer (BDO) Khag, Budgam Gulzar Ahmad Bhat has been transferred and posted as Collector Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) Srinagar while State Taxes Officer, Baramulla-III (Sopore) Irfan Bahadur has been posted as Secretary LCMA.
They were among six Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers transferred and posted by the government on Friday.
As per GAD order, both Bhat and Irfan Bahadur have been transferred and posted as Collector and Secretary Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) Srinagar respectively against available vacancies.
Manisha, JKAS, Administrative Officer in the office of Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue in the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), against an available vacancy.
Wahid-ul-Rehman, JKAS, District Social Welfare Officer Ramban has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate Basantgarh vice Vivek Modi, JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting.
Wahid-ul-Rehman will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Basantgarh in addition to his own duties, till further orders and the charge of the posts of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar and Sub- Registrar Ramnagar till Gopal Singh, JKAS resumes duties after availing leave.
Mudasir Hussain Famda, JKAS, DIO Bandipore has been transferred and posted as Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy and Dr Priya Darshani Gautam, JKAS, BDO Phallain Mandal Jammu has been transferred and posted as Secretary J&K Housing Board.
Meanwhile, through a separate GAD order, Nazir Hussain Statistical Officer presently working in the Union Territory of Ladakh has been repatriated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the directions to report in the Finance Department J&K for further posting, after proper relieving by the competent authority in the Union Territory of Ladakh.
The order was issued with the concurrence of the administration of Ladakh UT conveyed vide No LA/GAD(Deput)UTL/2019(01) dated January 28, 2022.