Minor girl killed , 59 others injured in footbridge collapse in Chenani

The deceased was identified as Anu Devi, daughter of Yashpal, resident of Chunti in Chenani. She who was admitted in Jammu hospital after she fell down from the footbridge in Chenani and succumbed to her injuries there.

The Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, Dr Anil Manhas said,“Sixty people were injured in the footbridge collapse, while 20 of them have been referred to the DH Udhampur. A minor girl has been referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for advanced treatment.”