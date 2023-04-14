Minor girl killed , 59 others injured in footbridge collapse in Chenani

Jammu, Apr 14: A minor girl was killed and 59 other persons including women and children injured in a footbridge collapse at Bani Sangam in Bain village of Chenani block in Udhampur district during the celebration of Baisakhi festival.
The deceased was identified as Anu Devi, daughter of Yashpal, resident of Chunti in Chenani. She who was admitted in Jammu hospital after she fell down from the footbridge in Chenani and succumbed to her injuries there.
The Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, Dr Anil Manhas said,“Sixty people were injured in the footbridge collapse, while 20 of them have been referred to the DH Udhampur. A minor girl has been referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for advanced treatment.”
According to SDM Chenani, Parvaiz Naik, the footbridge was constructed over a Nallah in the temple premises by the temple management (with donations) five to six years back. The bridge collapsed apparently due to the gathering of people in large numbers, he said. He said that soon after the collapse of the footbridge, the rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to the SDH Chenani and critically injured to the District Hospital Udhampur. “Around 10 to 15 have sustained serious injuries,” he added.
Pertinently, hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Baisakhi when this incident took place.