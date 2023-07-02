60,000 farmers avail benefits of PM Kisan Yojana in Udhampur

The PM-KISAN scheme entails direct cash support of Rs 6,000 for farmers and is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore. Under the scheme, small and marginal farmers with less than two hectares of land will get cash in their accounts in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare mentions in the scheme document.

Farmers from Udhampur district especially from Debrah Panchayat hailed the scheme as now they are able to buy proper seeds as earlier they were unable to buy because of lower income. As many sixty thousand four hundred eighty-nine farmers in the district benefit from the scheme, officials said.