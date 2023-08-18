656 Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu for Pahalgam, Baltal

Jammu, Aug 18: A fresh batch of 656 Amarnath pilgrims Friday left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp.
“This was the 40th batch of pilgrims, who embarked on the pilgrimage from Bhagwati Nagar base camp. Pilgrims left in a convoy of 19 vehicles under tight security arrangements, early this morning,” officials said.
“Out of 656 pilgrims, 286 left for Pahalgam in 10 vehicles and 370 pilgrims left for Baltal in 9 vehicles,” officials informed.
Yatra, which commenced on July 1, will culminate on August 31, 2023.