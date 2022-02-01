66 senior lecturers assigned charge of Principals, equivalent

Jammu, Feb 1: J&K School Education Department (SED) on Tuesday assigned “look-after” charge of Principals and equivalent to 66 senior lecturers against vacant posts.
Out of them, forty-one senior lecturers were assigned charge of Principals and equivalent in Jammu region and twenty-five in Kashmir division for a period of six months till these posts were filled upon regular base, whichever would be earlier.
Besides, as per an order issued by Principal Secretary to government SED B K Singh, sixteen Principals in high enrolment Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs), JKBOSE and Samagra Shiksha were also posted against vacant posts.
The officers have been asked to join their new place of posting within 21 days after issuance of this order under intimation to concerned CEO and in case of failure to join within the stipulated period, their assignment would be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio without any further notice.
“A substantial number of posts of Principals and equivalent are vacant, resulting in adverse effects on academics in the schools, training of teachers, functioning of JK BOSE and Samagra Shiksha. Actual DPCs for promotion of senior lecturers as Principals will take some time. In order to smoothen things to some extent, it has been considered to fill up these vacant posts by assigning charge to the eligible officers from the feeding service strictly on the basis of seniority on look after basis,” Singh said.
As per order, these senior lecturers have been assigned the look after charge of Principals and equivalent, in view of administrative exigencies and without prejudice to the seniority of others and subject to any pending writ petitions in any court of law, subject to few conditions.
“The officers shall get promotion benefits as per their seniority only after the conduct of DPC/PSC in this regard. The officer shall submit an undertaking to the concerned CEO to the effect that, in case his or her service particulars or academic credentials are found fake or forged or tempered or issued by an unrecognized university or the course is proved unrecognized at any stage, he or she shall have no claim on the assignment and shall be cancelled ab-initio without any further notice,” it has been stipulated in the order.
66 officers, who have been assigned “look-after” charge of Principals and equivalent, will also exercise drawing and disbursing powers in addition to their administrative powers.