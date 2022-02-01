66 senior lecturers assigned charge of Principals, equivalent

As per order, these senior lecturers have been assigned the look after charge of Principals and equivalent, in view of administrative exigencies and without prejudice to the seniority of others and subject to any pending writ petitions in any court of law, subject to few conditions.

“The officers shall get promotion benefits as per their seniority only after the conduct of DPC/PSC in this regard. The officer shall submit an undertaking to the concerned CEO to the effect that, in case his or her service particulars or academic credentials are found fake or forged or tempered or issued by an unrecognized university or the course is proved unrecognized at any stage, he or she shall have no claim on the assignment and shall be cancelled ab-initio without any further notice,” it has been stipulated in the order.