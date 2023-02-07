6th administrative meeting in Jammu | NEP implementation in Waqf institutions approved: Darakhshan
Jammu, Feb 7: Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Tuesday approved the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) for its educational institutions.
This was revealed by the chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi after presiding over the 6th Administrative meeting of J&K Waqf Board here at Jammu.
She also asserted that the Board would continue its tougher decisions and reforms till complete clean-up of rot within.
During the meeting, the finances and administrative plans of the Board were reviewed and many new decisions were taken for further reforms in its (Board’s) working system. Waqf Board members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Sohail Kazmi, Nawab Din and Syed Mohammad Hussain Haqqani were also present. Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Majid Jahangir, Tahsildar and Magistrate of the Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin and Administrators Mudassir Iqbal, Ashiq Hussain besides others also participated in the meeting.