7 DySPs get Selection grade
Jammu, May 11: J&K Home Department on Wednesday promoted seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (steno) to the Selection Grade.
As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary Home R K Goyal, these DySPs have been placed in the Selection Grade in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2002, notified vide SRO-132 dated April 3, 2002, read with Government Order No.653-Home(P) of 2017 dated June 7, 2017 and Government Order No.l031-Home(P) of 2017 dated August 9, 2017.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of these Deputy Superintendents of Police (Steno) in the Selection Grade of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Steno) in pay level 10-A (56600-179800)- of the pay matrix,” read the order.
Goyal directed that the Selection Grade of DySP (Steno) will be released in favour of Younis Ahmad (retired) with effect from June 3, 2018; Bawani Singh (retired) with effect from December 23, 2018; Mohammad Syed with effect from March 1, 2019; Farooq Ahmad Lone with effect from June 5,.2019.
Besides, DySPs Aijaz Ali will get Selection Grade with effect from June 5, 2019; Mohammad Iqbal with effect from June 5, 2019 and Bhagwan Dass with effect from November 1, 2021.
“These placements shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions pending, if any, before any competent court of law,” Goyal directed