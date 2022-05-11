7 DySPs get Selection grade

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of these Deputy Superintendents of Police (Steno) in the Selection Grade of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Steno) in pay level 10-A (56600-179800)- of the pay matrix,” read the order.

Goyal directed that the Selection Grade of DySP (Steno) will be released in favour of Younis Ahmad (retired) with effect from June 3, 2018; Bawani Singh (retired) with effect from December 23, 2018; Mohammad Syed with effect from March 1, 2019; Farooq Ahmad Lone with effect from June 5,.2019.