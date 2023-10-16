7 injured in Reasi accident

Jammu, Oct 16: Seven pilgrims, on their way to Shiv Khori shrine, Monday sustained injuries when the mini-bus they were travelling in, skidded off the road near Nau Deviyan on Katra-Reasi road.
“The mini-bus, bearing registration number JK02AG 4643, was on its way to Shiv Khori from Katra, when it met with an accident and over half-a-dozen pilgrims sustained injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to CHC Katra,” police said.
Later, three seriously injured were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, police added.