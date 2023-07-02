7 JKAS officers transferred, posted

As per GAD order, Ahmad Hussain, JKAS, Deputy Labour Commissioner Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project Baramulla, against an available vacancy. Ghulam Rasool Wani, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dooru, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Dooru has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal against an available vacancy.

Hakeem Tanveer Ahmad, JKAS, Joint Director, Employment, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kupwara against an available vacancy. Rishi Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Padder, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Padder has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Klshtwar, against an available vacancy. Parvaiz Rahim, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dooru. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Dooru, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Arun Kumar Badyal, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gandoh has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padder. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Padder, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Ashraf Pervaiz, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gandoh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.