7-member panel to examine laws to be decriminalised

As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, the committee will comprise Additional Secretary (SR), Home department as chairman, Deputy Legal Remembrancer (E), Home Department; Deputy Legal Remembrancer (F), Home Member Department; Chief Prosecuting Officer (PHQ); representative of the Director General of Prosecution, J&K not below the rank of Chief Prosecuting Officer; representative of the Director General of Police (Prisons), J&K and Under Secretary (S), Home Department as members.