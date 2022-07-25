7 nomads among 11 rescued from flooded Ujh river in Kathua

“We had gone to collect firewood. We got trapped in the flooded river but police helped us to come out safely from Ujh,” one of the women told local reporters. She was trapped with three other women from her family.

A senior Police officer said, “we received a distress call this afternoon about four ladies who had been trapped in Ujh river. Accordingly we reached there with the teams of SDRF, CISF and Kathua police and launched a rescue operation.”