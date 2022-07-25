7 nomads among 11 rescued from flooded Ujh river in Kathua

Jammu, July 25: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Police in a joint operation rescued 11 people, who were trapped in the flooded Ujh river in Rajbagh area in Kathua, following heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the district.
“We had gone to collect firewood. We got trapped in the flooded river but police helped us to come out safely from Ujh,” one of the women told local reporters. She was trapped with three other women from her family.
A senior Police officer said, “we received a distress call this afternoon about four ladies who had been trapped in Ujh river. Accordingly we reached there with the teams of SDRF, CISF and Kathua police and launched a rescue operation.”
The police officer said that the river water was flooded and there was massive water current to launch the operation. However, the joint rescue teams using boats rescued 4 women and safely shifted them to the bank of the river.
Similarly, 7 members of a tribal family were also rescued from the Ujh river during the three and half hours rescue operation. The river was flooded due to the heavy rains in the upper reaches of Kathua district, the police officer said and advised people to avoid coming close to river bodies.