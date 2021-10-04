7 students test positive; Poonch HSS closed for 5 days

CEP Poonch Abdul Majid issued this order after he received a report in this connection by the Principal HSS Lassana.

The students tested positive during the Rapid Antigen Testing conducted in the school.

“Accordingly as a precautionary measure, the school will remain closed for five days from October 5 to 9, 202l. The Principal HSS Lassana will ensure sanitisation of the school premises including all classrooms, labs, and office in consultation with BMO Surankote,” the CEO ordered.

Moreover, the Covid-19 positive students were asked to go for home isolation as per the protocol of Covid-19 and their parents were asked to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

AII the staff members and students of the school were also asked to follow the Covid-19 guidelines in letter and spirit and get tested.