750 posts of engineers in PDD vacant: JKEEGA

Jammu, Aug 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has said that nearly 750 posts of engineers in Power Development Department (PDD) are vacant in J&K.
The JKEEGA president Sachin Tickoo while addressing a meeting of the association said, “Currently there are two posts of managing director, four posts of executive director, five chief engineers, 14 superintending engineers, 62 executive engineers, 134 assistant executive engineers, 167 assistant engineers and around 350 junior engineers which are vacant leading to situation where every other person is having minimum two or three charge in the corporations of PDD.”
He added that how the public service of best standards shall be met when an executive engineer of Jammu is also holding the charge of executive engineer of Udhampur and for that matter how an assistant executive engineer will manage two to three charges of different subdivisions without compromising on the quality of the work.
He said that the consumers are helpless as they find that a person is practically operating the two charges in two offices on shift basis and is obviously not available to listen to the public at two places at same time.
Tickoo while addressing the meet said, “While the department and the corporations are embarking on the reforms path like installing the smart meters, it is essential to resolve the apprehensions of the consumers and address their grievances which have accumulated at the Sub Divisional levels because of the inadequate staff and vacant positions.”
He appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to accord approval to the proposals of promotion recommended by the administrative department against vacant positions which have been lying in the e-office and getting tossed for last six months.