750 posts of engineers in PDD vacant: JKEEGA

He said that the consumers are helpless as they find that a person is practically operating the two charges in two offices on shift basis and is obviously not available to listen to the public at two places at same time.

Tickoo while addressing the meet said, “While the department and the corporations are embarking on the reforms path like installing the smart meters, it is essential to resolve the apprehensions of the consumers and address their grievances which have accumulated at the Sub Divisional levels because of the inadequate staff and vacant positions.”

He appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to accord approval to the proposals of promotion recommended by the administrative department against vacant positions which have been lying in the e-office and getting tossed for last six months.