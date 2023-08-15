77th Independence Day | BSF, Rangers exchange sweets on Jammu border

Jammu, Aug 15: Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers Tuesday exchanged sweets on the occasion of 77th Independence Day at various Border Out Posts (BOPs) on the International Border (IB) under Jammu frontier.
PRO BSF Jammu, in an official statement, said, “The exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor border in a very cordial atmosphere.”
“BSF Jammu offered sweets to Rangers and Rangers also reciprocated its (BSF) gesture by offering sweets to them. BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating the border effectively,” he said.
PRO BSF stated that such gestures would help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both border guarding forces.