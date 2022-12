8 JKAS officers transferred, posted

As per GAD order, Samir Ahmad Jan, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gulmarg has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Kupwara, against an available vacancy. Naeem Ul Nisa, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Poonch.

Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Bandipore has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg.