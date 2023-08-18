82 dengue cases in Jammu region

Jammu, Aug 18: At least 10 dengue cases were detected in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts in a single day on Friday, thus taking the total number of infected people in Jammu region up to 82.
So far, 85 dengue cases have been registered all across J&K.
As per the officials, six people were detected dengue infected in Jammu; three in Kathua district and one in Samba district. All these 10 cases were detected in Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu during testing.
“A total of 97 samples were taken for the dengue test, out of which 10 were infected with dengue,” said the official.
As per official statistics, so far, 59 dengue cases have been detected in Jammu district alone.
Jammu district is followed by Kathua with nine cases; Samba with four cases; Udhampur and Reasi districts with three cases each. Two cases have been registered in Poonch; one in Doda, one case involving an outsider and three cases have been reported from Kashmir valley.
Till date, 3347 tests were conducted and 85 of them tested dengue infected. Jammu district recorded the maximum cases.