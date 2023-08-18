82 dengue cases in Jammu region

So far, 85 dengue cases have been registered all across J&K.

As per the officials, six people were detected dengue infected in Jammu; three in Kathua district and one in Samba district. All these 10 cases were detected in Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu during testing.

“A total of 97 samples were taken for the dengue test, out of which 10 were infected with dengue,” said the official.