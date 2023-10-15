9 day long Navratri festival begins at Kathua

Similar scenes of religious devotion unfolded at other prominent temples in the region, including Mata Asha Purni, Mata Chanchalo Devi Basohli, Mata Bala Sundri Temple Nagri, Jasrota Mata Temple and Dhoula Mata Temple in Bani. The morning ‘Aarti’ marked the beginning of these festivities, igniting an atmosphere of spirituality, unity and reverence.

The Kathua Administration has made exceptional arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of the devotees during this joyous occasion. From increased security measures to facilitating access to the holy sites to providing a seamless and harmonious Navratri experience is evident. The district administration has meticulously arranged all the necessary facilities to accommodate the influx of worshippers.