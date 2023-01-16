9 JKAS officers among 10 transferred, posted

As per GAD order, Pardeep Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy while Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Muzaffer Ahmad Sheikh, JKAS, BDO, Devsar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, against an available vacancy and Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, against an available vacancy. Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Collector Land Acquisition Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar) will look after the routine work of Sub-Registrar Budgam in addition to his own duties.