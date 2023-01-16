9 JKAS officers among 10 transferred, posted

Jammu, Jan 16: Nine Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers were among ten officers transferred and posted in a rejig effected by the government in the civil administration with immediate effect on Monday.
Transfers and postings were ordered by two separate orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
As per GAD order, Pardeep Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy while Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.
Muzaffer Ahmad Sheikh, JKAS, BDO, Devsar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, against an available vacancy and Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, against an available vacancy. Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Collector Land Acquisition Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar) will look after the routine work of Sub-Registrar Budgam in addition to his own duties.
Sheraz Ahmad, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Rajouri, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri, till further orders.
Manzoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Shopian, against an available vacancy. Sunil Kumar, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Samba has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, till further orders.
Through a separate GAD order, Sanjay Kumar Badyal, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner (North), Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.
Manisha, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue in the Jammu Municipal Corporation has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, against an available vacancy while Natyapal Singh, Assistant Information Officer in the office of Joint Director Information, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Public Relation Officer (PRO), Jammu Municipal Corporation.