9 years of PM Modi Govt | Article 35 A repeal liberated J&K women from shackles of 7 decade discrimination: Rana

“The landmark and historic political developments of August 5, 2019 proved death knell for the hypocrisy of the self-styled champions of the so-called women empowerment and exposed their double standards with regard to giving equal rights to the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir,” Rana said while addressing the conference of social Media volunteers at Modi Nagar in Bagpat Parliamentary Constituency, as part of the BJP’s Jan Abhiyaan to mark illustrious nine years of Narendra Modi Government.

Kanta Kamad, Member Parliament Rajya Sabha and Dr Manju Shiwach, MLA Modi Nagar were present on the occasion..Rana said, apart from emotionally and psychologically integrated Jammu and Kashmir with rest of the country besides ending the era of deprivation of marginalized segments like Valmikis, PoK refugees, Gorkhas, Gujjar Bakerwals west PAK refugees and the other weaker sections, the abrogation of special status bade farewell to gender bias. How ironic it had been for over seven decades since independence for the daughters seizing to be the citizens of their aborigines after marrying non-state subjects. This provision was against the principle of equality, he added.