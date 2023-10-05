92800 street lights installed in Jammu

Municipal Corporation are being provided with street lights in two phases. As per the JMC, till date installation of 61300 street lights has been completed under phase-I and the work of installation of street lights under phase-II is in progress. Out of 35130 street lights in phase-II, about 31500 lights have been installed.

The job of installation and commissioning is going on as per the tripartite agreement among Power Development Department, EESL and Housing & Urban Development Department. As per the agreement PDD has to make available the whole infrastructure viz. providing of poles, phase wire and allied accessories meant for the installation of these street lights and EESL has to provide street lights of different wattages as per the requirement of the area. The JMC has to supervise and make the payment for the maintenance of these street lights as per the agreement.