AAP concerned over plight of daily wagers

Srinagar, Oct 26: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday expressed strong concern over the plight of daily wagers of Jal Shakti department. It alleged that the insensitive approach of government got exposed after it did not pay wages to them on Diwali.
In a statement Aam Aadmi Party stated that daily wagers of Jal Shakti department as well as different other departments of Jammu and Kashmir Government are on protest dharna since long but Jammu and Kashmir Government is completely insensitive towards their issue and no step is being taken for redressal of their grievances and demands which are completely genuine in nature.