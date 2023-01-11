AAP criticises BJP over Rajouri incident

Jammu, Jan 11: . Harshdev Singh, Former Minister and Chairman AAP J&K State Co-ordination Committee today alleged that no breakthrough has been achieved in the Rajouri incident despite lapse of 10 days.
In a statement he said that with seven innocent civilians having fallen to terrorists bullets and the government was merely giving vague and nauseating statements which had failed to inspire anyone.
“ Not only had the Government floundered to apprehend the culprits but had also failed to instil confidence in the hearts and minds of the people about its sincerity in fighting terror being exported from across the border and regretfully the most inhuman carnage was being used to create communal divide for vote bank polices,” observed Singh .