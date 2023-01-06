AAP criticises govt over KP employees’ issue

Jammu, Jan 6: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and DDC member TS Tony today said that the ongoing protests by Kashmiri Pandit and reserved category employees is because of the failure of the government.
“Employees are always backbone of society and their proper welfare and professional growth are very important to ensure that the system keeps moving smoothly in the hands of these employees,” he said.
Tony said that the Kashmiri Pandit employees as well as reserved category employees posted in Kashmir Valley are on protest for months but government has failed to redress their grievances. The non- serious approach of government can be gauged from the fact that government has not even bothered to listen to their grievances and demands.
" Employees are on protest for months and there seem no ray of hope for them as Government is still to move an inch forward towards listening and redressing the demands and grievances of employees," said Tony.