AAP expels Mankotia for ‘anti-party activities’

Jammu, Sep 23: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday expelled Balwant Singh Mankotia from basic membership of the party for , what it described as, “his anti party activities."
In a press conference, AAP’s chief spokesperson Jagdeep Singh said, “Aam Aadmi Party has a clear policy towards intra-party ethics and there is a zero tolerance policy for anti-party activities. The party was getting inputs that (Balwant Singh) Mankotia was resorting to anti party activities for some time and was trying to influence some AAP leaders to join BJP while going against the party.”
Termination letter was issued by AAP Election Incharge Harjot Singh Bains.
Jagdeep Singh, while quoting the content of the termination letter, stated, “After closely observing his anti-party activities, AAP finally decided to expel him (Mankotia) from basic membership of the party.” He alleged that Mankotia had not been taking part in any party programme or activities for the last several months.
Meanwhile, in a prickly retort, former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia on Friday claimed that given the activities of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which were “at variance with the interests of the country, he had already dissociated himself from it, hence there was no question of expulsion.”
Reacting to his expulsion news, Mankotia, while speaking to media persons in Udhampur, retorted, “How can I be expelled when at present on record I’m not an enrolled member of AAP? Yes, I did go with them for a few days. However, after observing for a few days their activities, which were against the national interests, I decided to part ways with it (AAP).”