AAP expels Mankotia for ‘anti-party activities’

Jagdeep Singh, while quoting the content of the termination letter, stated, “After closely observing his anti-party activities, AAP finally decided to expel him (Mankotia) from basic membership of the party.” He alleged that Mankotia had not been taking part in any party programme or activities for the last several months.

Meanwhile, in a prickly retort, former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia on Friday claimed that given the activities of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which were “at variance with the interests of the country, he had already dissociated himself from it, hence there was no question of expulsion.”