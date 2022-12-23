AAP gears up for upcoming polls in J&K

Jammu, Dec 23: To gear up for next elections in Jammu and Kashmir and to discuss about potential candidates besides holding review of organisational structure, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday held an organisation meeting in Jammu which was chaired by Jammu and Kashmir organisation building incharge Munish Kaushik.
According to a press note, Aam Aadmi Party leaders from across the Jammu province and especially the office bearers of party attended this meeting in which threadbare discussion was held on organisational developments of party cadre and working on ground.
Discussion on potential candidates for all next elections in Jammu and Kashmir was also held that include assembly elections, local body elections as well as panchayat elections.
In this meeting, working of party cadre in last few months was reviewed and further strategy was also devised so as to strengthen the party cadre at grass root level besides becoming a real voice of common masses.
Addressing this meeting, Organisation Building Incharge of AAP in Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Munish Kaushik said that Aam Aadmi Party is the only emerging political front of nation and also in Jammu and Kashmir and is leading from the front in terms of opposition political party in J&K.