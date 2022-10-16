AAP holds protest against killing of Kashmiri Pandit

The protest was held in front of Jammu Press Club in which a number of party volunteers and leaders took part raising slogans against government for its complete failure in ensuring safety and security of civil population especially the Kashmiri pandits.

AAP leader Maharaj Krishan Yogi while addressing this protest demonstration said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a serious security situation in which innocent civilians are becoming soft targets and Kashmiri Pandit community is the worst suffer and a number of target killings have been seen in past but government seem least concerned towards this security concern and the only thing that the government is doing is to peddle lies of normalcy.