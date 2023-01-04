AAP leaders visit Dhangri village

Jammu, Jan 4: A group of leaders of Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday visited Dhangri village of Rajouri and met with the families of terror attack victims .
According to a press note, the leaders included State Co-ordination Committee Chairman and Former minister, Harsh Dev Singh, T S Tony, Yashpal Kundal, Rajesh Padgotra, Raj Kapoor and others.
The leaders visited the houses of those who were killed in terror attack and expressed condolences with the families and said that Aam Aadmi Party is standing shoulder to shoulder with victim families.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders said that the tragic terror attack is an attack on humanity and a cowardice act of terrorists which can not be described in words.
They said that Ministry of Home Affairs should immediately intervene in the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir as local administration is unable to deal with the situation and things are getting concerned.
“ On one hand J&K LG Administration is claiming normalcy and eradication of terrorism but things are different on ground and this attack on minorities in Dhangri exposes fake claims of LG Administration,” said these leaders.
They said that Ministry of Home Affairs should immediately intervene in the situation and take solid measures for fool proof security scenario.