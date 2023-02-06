AAP questions selective govt action

"We do support this drive to retrieve illegally encroached state land by land mafia and influential people but our support is on the condition that this drive should be carried out on merits and without any biased nature and action is taken on all the people involved in encroachment of state land irrespective of their association with any political party or organisation." Jagdeep Singh said.

He questioned selective action so far taken by the government in this drive and said that many BJP leaders are involved in encroachment of state land to raise their bungalows as well as other structures while many BJP leaders earlier encroached state land and later sold the property to other people.