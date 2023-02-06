AAP questions selective govt action

Jammu, Feb 6: Jammu and Kashmir unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Monday questioned selective action of government authorities under new land eviction drive and cautioned government not to take action against and small house and shop owners.
Aam Aadmi Party also called for immediate arrest of all the political leaders from different political parties who are involved in encroachment of state land.
In a press conference addressed in Jammu, state senior spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party Jagdeep Singh said that his party supports this new land drive but only if it is carried out on merits and in unbiased manner so that legal action is taken on all the encroachers.
"We do support this drive to retrieve illegally encroached state land by land mafia and influential people but our support is on the condition that this drive should be carried out on merits and without any biased nature and action is taken on all the people involved in encroachment of state land irrespective of their association with any political party or organisation." Jagdeep Singh said.
He questioned selective action so far taken by the government in this drive and said that many BJP leaders are involved in encroachment of state land to raise their bungalows as well as other structures while many BJP leaders earlier encroached state land and later sold the property to other people.