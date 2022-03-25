AAP strengthening its base in J&K after victory in Punjab elections

Jammu, March 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started strengthening its base in Jammu and Kashmir from district to Panchayat level following unprecedented victory in the neighbouring state of Punjab assembly elections and subsequent formation of government.

The AAP leader and media coordinator, Kuldeep Kumar Rao told Greater Kashmir that “they are working on strengthening its base in J&K as the people have shown their interest towards the party.” “We have delivered in Delhi and they want similar development in J&K,”he said.