‘AAP to hold public rallies across J&K’

This was informed by leaders of Aam Aadmi Party while addressing two separate press conferences in Jammu as well as Kashmir.

In Kashmir, State Media Coordination Committee Incharge Dr Nawab Nasir addressed a press conference and said that after formation of committees and units at state level, provincial level and district levels ,now circle and village level units will be constituted in a few days and with this the party will be having a strong organisational structure in Jammu and Kashmir which will be first of its kind in which office bearers have been appointed from all walks of life making the organisational structure dynamic and multi dimensional in nature.