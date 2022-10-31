‘AAP to hold public rallies across J&K’

Jammu, Oct 31: Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced to hold 100 public rallies across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to expedite public contact programs of party and senior party leaders as well as ministers from Punjab and Delhi will take part in these rallies.
This was informed by leaders of Aam Aadmi Party while addressing two separate press conferences in Jammu as well as Kashmir.
In Kashmir, State Media Coordination Committee Incharge Dr Nawab Nasir addressed a press conference and said that after formation of committees and units at state level, provincial level and district levels ,now circle and village level units will be constituted in a few days and with this the party will be having a strong organisational structure in Jammu and Kashmir which will be first of its kind in which office bearers have been appointed from all walks of life making the organisational structure dynamic and multi dimensional in nature.
He further said that as an effort to expedite public contact efforts of Aam Aadmi Party, 100 public rallies are being organised across Jammu and Kashmir and these rallies will be organised in every assembly constituency.
Besides, Dr. Nawab said that party is also going to open its office in every district so that public can find a platform to highlight their grievances.
He further said that Aam Aadmi Party is now the first choice of people in Jammu and Kashmir and day is not far when Government of an Aam Aadmi will be in office in Jammu and Kashmir.
On the other hand, AAP's Organization Building Co-Incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, OP Khajuria also addressed a presser in Jammu during which he also informed about 100 public rallies to be organised across Jammu and Kashmir in days to come.