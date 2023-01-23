AAP’s J&K organisation meet held in Delhi

Jammu, Jan 23: National General Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sandeep Pathak, who is also Member Parliament Rajya Sabha from Punjab, chaired an important organisational level meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party unit.
According to a press note, the meeting was held in Delhi in which Chairmen and Co-chairmen of different committees of party and all the district presidents took part.
In the first phase of this meeting, Pathak took a first hand review of party working and structural development in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was briefed upon by Aam Aadmi Party leadership from Jammu and Kashmir about party activities convened in past and efforts done to strengthen party at grass root level.
Efforts to pace membership drive across Jammu and Kashmir were also reviewed during this meeting and a strategy was devised to expand the membership drive.
In this important meeting of Jammu and Kashmir AAP cadre, poll strategy for upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed and finalised with main emphasis on assembly polls, panchayat polls and municipal polls.
In his address, Pathak said that party will take part and contest next assembly and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir with full might and political power.