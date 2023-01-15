AB, KDA protest in Jammu; seek statehood for Ladakh

Jammu, Jan 15: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Sunday protested in Jammu reiterating their four-point agenda comprising demands of statehood for UT Ladakh and constitutional safeguard for its tribal people under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.
Other two demands which formed part of the agenda included the formation of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and reservation of jobs for the youth of Ladakh and creation of two separate parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil.
Gathered here outside the Press Club Jammu, the political representatives from different political parties from Leh and Kargil (Ladakh UT) held a peaceful protest demonstration in support of their demands.
“Today we protested as we had decided in the last meeting of our core group. Our next step will be to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to make our voice heard. This will be held in the third week of February. Our core group will meet in the next two or three days in Jammu to decide about the mode of protest at Jantar Mantar. It will take a call as to whether the protest will be in the shape of dharna lasting two to three days or it will just be a protest march,” Sajjad Kargili, representing Islamia School Kargil, which is part of KDA, told Greater Kashmir.