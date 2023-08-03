Abdullahs, Muftis exploited J&K people for decades: Chugh

He also said that new renaissance has come in J&K post-370 era. Hugh reiterated that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the rights of individuals and weaker sections of the society who were deprived of their rights before abrogation of Article 370.

“Did they forget women of J&K were sufferers, while tribal population including Paharis, Valmakis, SCs, STs and West Pakistan refugees were deprived of their rights. They have been misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir by their slogan of justice. The Article 370 has been the biggest hindrance in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the weaker sections,” he said.