Abdullahs, Muftis exploited J&K people for decades: Chugh

Jammu, Aug 3: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said Abdullahs and Muftis exploited J&K people for decades under the garb of Article 370.
He also said that new renaissance has come in J&K post-370 era. Hugh reiterated that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the rights of individuals and weaker sections of the society who were deprived of their rights before abrogation of Article 370.
“Did they forget women of J&K were sufferers, while tribal population including Paharis, Valmakis, SCs, STs and West Pakistan refugees were deprived of their rights. They have been misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir by their slogan of justice. The Article 370 has been the biggest hindrance in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the weaker sections,” he said.
A large number of public welfare steps have been taken for the J&K people ever since Article 370 was done away with and a new era has dawned upon the Union Territory, Chugh stated.
He added that J&K has moved away from terrorism to tourism, from bullets and stones to new education and development.