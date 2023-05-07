'Abrogation of Article 370 ended terrorism, stone pelting'

Jammu, May 7: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party president Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said abrogation of Article 370 has ended terrorism and stone pelting from the erstwhile State.
"There are many things that the centre should not have done here like removing Article 370, it was not in the interest of the people here but one thing is for sure, it has ended terrorism and stone pelting. The incidents that happened in Rajouri and Poonch are a matter of concern. Terrorism is not in anyone's interest," Azad told reporters here.