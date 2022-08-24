Absconding SPO who murdered his wife in Kathua arrested

Jammu, Aug 23: Police today claimed to have arrested an absconding Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police who allegedly murdered his pregnant wife in Billawar in Kathua district.
Police sources said that Mohan Lal, SPO posted in DPL Kathua, son of Puran Chand, resident of Dharalta in Billawar was evading his arrest after he allegedly brutally killed his pregnant wife Asha Sharma, 27, with a sharp edged weapon on Tuesday.
Following the murder, the protests broke in the area and the protesters set the house of the accused on fire.