Absconding teacher arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 27: Police today arrested a government school teacher who allegedly gave corporal punishment to his student in Bani’s Government Higher Secondary School.
As the situation turned tense, and the administration also constituted a three-member’s committee, the police swung into action and arrested one of the absconding teachers for alleged corporal punishment to his student of class 10th.
The student had allegedly written a religious slogan on the black board at his classroom in GHSS Bani yesterday and the teachers and concerned principal allegedly punished the students that triggered protests demanding action against the government teachers.
During the manhunt, the police arrested one of the absconding teachers, while the principal who is wanted in the case is still evading his arrest.
A case in this regard has been registered against the accused persons and further investigation has been initiated.