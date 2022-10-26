ABVP holds protest against J&K Public University Bill

The protesters gathered here and staged a protest while blocking vehicular traffic near the Women College suspecting the proposed bill as an attempt to take over autonomous status of the higher educational institutions and hang them over to the bureaucrats.

The protesters alleged that the recruitments through JKSSB or any other agency controlled by the government may become the source of corruption and hanging over the affairs of the universities or colleges to the bureaucrats would give rise to unfair practices, the protesters alleged and demanded that the higher educational institutions should not be controlled by the government. They said that “An attempt is being made to take over the higher education institutions in the name of transparency and we will not tolerate the attempt. The Lt Governor of J&K must look into the circumstances and strong opposition and withdraw the bill (J&K Public University Bill).”