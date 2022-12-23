AC approves double carriageway from Rajouri to BGSBU

The road being a vital link to the university also provide connectivity to a population of about 20,000 residing in different pockets and villages including Dhanore Jarallan, Dhanore Dhiandian, Chowdhary Nar and Rathal suburbs of Rajouri town. Accordingly, the AC approved the construction of the road from Rajouri to BGSBU of 8 km length (7 km flexible and 1 km rigid pavement) at an estimated cost of Rs 31.52 crore for widening of the existing 6 metres to 10 metre width having carriage way of 7 meter and corridor of 14 meter.