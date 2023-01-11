ACB arrests Patwari from Udhampur for accepting bribe

“On receipt of the complaint, a case under FIR number 01/2023 under section 7 PC Act 1988 in Police Station ACB Udhampur and investigation taken up,” the statement said.

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team caught the accused officer Darbinder Singh along with his driver while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in presence of independent witnesses. Both of them were arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities. The bribe amount was also recovered in the presence of the independent witnesses,” ACB said.

Further investigation of the case is going on, the statement said.