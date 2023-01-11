ACB arrests Patwari from Udhampur for accepting bribe

Srinagar, Jan 11: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said that a Patwari from Halqa Rasli Gandhera, Basantgarh, Udhampur was trapped and subsequently arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for issuance of 'Fard'.
Quoting a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that ACB received a complaint from a person alleging therein that he wanted to sell his piece of land and the concerned Patwari, Halqa Rasli Gandheran, Udhampur namely Darbinder Singh is demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuance of 'Fard'.
“On receipt of the complaint, a case under FIR number 01/2023 under section 7 PC Act 1988 in Police Station ACB Udhampur and investigation taken up,” the statement said.
“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team caught the accused officer Darbinder Singh along with his driver while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in presence of independent witnesses. Both of them were arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities. The bribe amount was also recovered in the presence of the independent witnesses,” ACB said.
Further investigation of the case is going on, the statement said.