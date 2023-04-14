ACB Samba warns mining contractors against violation of norms

Jammu, Apr 14: The civil administration in Ghagwal in Samba district has taken on the mining contractors during a public hearing while the Panchayat representatives opposed the violation of norms by the non-local mining contractors.
The PRIs expressed serious concern over the violation of norms, and pollution due to the unscientific mining in the water bodies (nallahs) and digging up in an unjustified manner which has posed threats to the locals.
The mining contractors were in a difficult position, when the ADC Samba, Rakesh Dubey grilled them and asked them to explain what they did for plantation and health-related issues. The PRIs also complained that they were not taken into confidence by the mining contractors in Samba’s Ghagwal while undertaking “mining in the river/nallah bed.”