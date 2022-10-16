Accused in J&K DG Prisons' murder case attempted suicide before arrest

Jammu, Oct 16: The domestic help accused of killing Hemant Lohia, J&K DG (Prisons), attempted suicide before arrest, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that Yasir Ahmad Lohar of Ramban district, who is accused of killing Hemant Lohia, J&K DG (Prisons) on October 3, tried to commit suicide before he was arrested after killing the officer.