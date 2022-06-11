ACS Home reviews Amarnath Yatra facilities

ACS enquired about the arrangements and back up plans for providing reliable accommodation, water, electricity, registration, pre paid cards, traffic management, parking, transport, toilet facilities and security services. Regarding accommodation of pilgrims in case of heavy rush or stopage of Yatra due to any reason, Deputy Commissioner Jammu informed that there are 32 lodgement centres having capacity of 15 thousand people. She also informed that there are 20 to 22 langar facilities including 12 at Bhagwati Nagar and other at different locations of Jammu district.

Similarly, Kathua has 31 lodgement centres having capacity of more than thousand people, Samba has 22 lodgement centres with 8 thousand people capacity, Udhampur has 36 lodgement centres with 9 thousand persons capacity and Ramban has 13 lodgement centres having capacity of 8 thousand people for accommodation.