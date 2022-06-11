ACS Home reviews Amarnath Yatra facilities

Jammu, June 11: Additional Chief Secretary Home, RK Goyal, today held a high level meeting of civil and police administration besides visiting Yatra Niwas and Registration counters to inspect arrangements being put in place for upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa, JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, SSP, Chandan Kohli along with senior officers from CID and security were present in the meeting while ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, IGP Traffic, Deputy Commissioners from Samba, Udhampur, Kathua and Ramban participated online.
ACS enquired about the arrangements and back up plans for providing reliable accommodation, water, electricity, registration, pre paid cards, traffic management, parking, transport, toilet facilities and security services. Regarding accommodation of pilgrims in case of heavy rush or stopage of Yatra due to any reason, Deputy Commissioner Jammu informed that there are 32 lodgement centres having capacity of 15 thousand people. She also informed that there are 20 to 22 langar facilities including 12 at Bhagwati Nagar and other at different locations of Jammu district.
Similarly, Kathua has 31 lodgement centres having capacity of more than thousand people, Samba has 22 lodgement centres with 8 thousand people capacity, Udhampur has 36 lodgement centres with 9 thousand persons capacity and Ramban has 13 lodgement centres having capacity of 8 thousand people for accommodation.
Regarding RIFD tagging, it was apprised that tagging of vehicles will be done at Lakhanpur while individual tagging will be done at Jammu. Senior officer from Tourism department apprised that the department will arrange a cultural program in Yatri Niwas including folk songs, Bhajan Sandhya and other items for two hours on daily basis throughout the yatra period.
ACS asked them to ensure that all pilgrims have a swift passage at the checkpoints and no yatri should have to wait for long while going into the base camps.
Giving emphasis on security, ACS directed the concerned officials to ensure appropriate arrangements at Yatri Niwas and other vulnerable points.
ACS also visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and registration counters at different sites to take first hand appraisal of all the arrangements related to smooth conduct of the yatra.
He directed the concerned officials to ensure that appropriate number of washrooms, dustbins, sanitation workers are put in place at each designated location.