Activities related to Fire Service Week begin in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 14: Aimed at raising awareness among the public regarding fire prevention and precautionary measures, the Fire and Emergency Services department is observing Fire Service Week with the launch of several programmes throughout the week.
The day is also being observed to commemorate those gallant firemen who laid their lives for safeguarding life and property of the masses during rescue and fire-fighting operations.
The main commemoration parade was held at Gandhinagar Jammu besides at the provincial and district level during which high tributes were paid to martyrs.
In this regard, the main function was held at Fire and Emergency Headquarters Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, in which Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Alok Kumar was the chief guest.
Following the commemoration parade, two-minute silence was observed in memory of martyrs and also wreaths were laid on the memorial by Alok Kumar and other senior officers and jawans of the department.
While speaking on the occasion, the Director paid homage to the firemen who laid down their lives for the noble cause “We Serve to Save” and highlighted the significance of observing 14 April as Fire Services Week.
Emphasizing the role of fire and emergency services, he discussed the devastation caused due to fires and natural calamity.