ADG BSF visits border areas in Jammu, reviews security situation

Jammu, Nov 16: Additional Director General of BSF, Western Command, Chandigarh, P V Rama Sastry on Wednesday visited areas of international border (IB) in Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors, officials said.
During his visit, the ADG was accompanied by IG BSF, Jammu, D K Boora and other senior officers of this frontier and reviewed the security situation on Jammu IB.
A spokesperson of the force said that the ADG, Western Command reviewed the security situation on Jammu IB on the concluding day of his three-day visit.
BSF Sector Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar DIG and Battalion commanders briefed ADG BSF on the ground about complexities of management, overall deployment of BSF and domination plan of IB area under prevailing current security scenario, the spokesperson said.
Sastry also visited the vital areas of Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors and examined the operational preparedness of field formations.
During the visit, the ADG interacted with troops in Prahari Sammelan and applauded their "professional acumen in safeguarding the International Border in such stringent conditions".
He also stated that these are their relentless efforts by which BSF remain successful to foil all evil designs of Anti National Elements (ANEs), the spokesperson said.