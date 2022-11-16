ADG BSF visits border areas in Jammu, reviews security situation

Jammu, Nov 16: Additional Director General of BSF, Western Command, Chandigarh, P V Rama Sastry on Wednesday visited areas of international border (IB) in Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors, officials said.

During his visit, the ADG was accompanied by IG BSF, Jammu, D K Boora and other senior officers of this frontier and reviewed the security situation on Jammu IB.