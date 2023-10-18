ADG Maj Gen Sachdeva honours ‘Thal Sena’ camp medal winners

Jammu, Oct 18: Additional Director General (ADG) Major General R K Sachdeva of the NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, Wednesday presided over an inspiring felicitation ceremony to honour the exceptional achievements of the Thal Sena Camp medal winners.
The felicitation ceremony was held at the NCC Directorate in Jammu. PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that a standout moment of the event was the heart-warming recognition of cadet Shivani Charak, who had proudly represented India in the 19th Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.
“Cadet Shivani Charak had distinguished herself in the Sports Climbing event, showcasing incredible talent and dedication. In a heartfelt gesture, Maj Gen RK Sachdeva presented cadet Shivani Charak with a cheque of Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation for her remarkable achievement,” PRO Defence mentioned.
During the ceremony, ADG Maj Gen Sachdeva extended his best wishes to cadet Shivani, expressing his confidence in her potential to make India proud in future international competitions.
The Associated NCC Officers (ANOs) Captain Shivani Sharma and Second Officer Ranjana Devi of 2 J&K (Girls) Bn NCC and Lieutenant Arun Sharma of 2 J&K (Boys) Bn NCC along with the army permanent instructional staff, who played pivotal roles in nurturing and guiding the young cadets for an inspiring performance in Thal Sena Camp held at Delhi, were also acknowledged and felicitated.
Award Winner NCC cadets of Thal Sena Camp were also felicitated by the ADG and they included Anuradha who bagged Gold medal in Snap Shooting; Adeep Kumar, Suman Kumar and Shruti Yadav who won bronze medals in Snap and Application Shooting; Toshpal Sharma, Varun Singh, Ankit Sharma, Koshik Sharma and Shyed Asid Ali who bagged Team Silver medal in Shooting in Junior division category.
Cadets Deepshikha Sudan who won Gold medal in Public Speaking and Bronze medal in quiz competition; Pratibha who won Silver medal in Public Speaking and Muskan Thakur who bagged-Best MC award were also felicitated.