ADG Maj Gen Sachdeva honours ‘Thal Sena’ camp medal winners

The felicitation ceremony was held at the NCC Directorate in Jammu. PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that a standout moment of the event was the heart-warming recognition of cadet Shivani Charak, who had proudly represented India in the 19th Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.

“Cadet Shivani Charak had distinguished herself in the Sports Climbing event, showcasing incredible talent and dedication. In a heartfelt gesture, Maj Gen RK Sachdeva presented cadet Shivani Charak with a cheque of Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation for her remarkable achievement,” PRO Defence mentioned.