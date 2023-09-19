ADGP Jammu appointed ITBP IG on deputation for 5 years

This appointment was announced by the Union Home Ministry, and it took effect from the date he assumed charge or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

Prior to this, Singh had served as the IG of Police for Jammu Zone and was promoted to the rank of ADGP on January 20, 2021.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration to release him promptly to assume his new responsibilities with the ITBP.