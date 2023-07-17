ADGP Jammu bids farewell to IG CRPF

Jammu, July 17: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and his team today gave a warm send-off to IG CRPF Mahesh Ladha.
During the farewell function, the ADGP Jammu lauded the role of CRPF under the able leadership of Mahesh Ladha on all fronts especially the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
There was total synergy maintained during the functioning and important operations were conducted jointly. A detailed area domination plan was prepared for the Rajouri-Poonch range through mutual consultation. The ADGP Jammu wished him all the best for his future assignment as IG (operations) CRPF Delhi.