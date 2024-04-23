ADGP Jammu conducts security review meet in Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 23: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain Tuesday undertook a visit to Rajouri to oversee and reinforce security measures in the border district.

Jain conducted a security review meeting at Rajouri which was attended by key stakeholders including senior police officials and served as a platform to assess the existing security landscape and strategize for enhanced vigilance. The ADGP Jammu zone was briefed about the security measures put in place to tackle any untoward incident across the Rajouri-Poonch districts as well as Jammu province.

Discussions revolved around various aspects of security, encompassing threat assessments; counter-measures and collaborative efforts among security agencies. ADGP Jain stressed the enhanced security-related measures to be taken and proactive operations to be launched against terrorist network support in Rajouri.

It was stressed to maintain surveillance in the area by all stakeholders in the wake of the forthcoming election in the area to prevent any action by anti-national elements.

“There is an urgent need to leverage technology for the identification of terror networks,” he stated and laid stress on the use of data analytics for enhancing functional efficiency.

It was also directed to generate actionable inputs to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb the parliamentary elections 2024.

The meeting underscored the imperative of synergy and coordination among different security agencies to ensure the seamless conduct of upcoming elections and to address any emerging security challenges effectively.

The meeting was attended by R Gopala Krishna Rao, IG CRPF Jammu Sector; Tejinder Singh, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range; Anand Kumar Rajparohit, DIG CRPF and Sub-Divisional Police Officers and SHOs of Rajouri district.